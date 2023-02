FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in southwest Fresno.

Police say they responded to a “Shot Spotter” call for 14 rounds fired in the area of Arthur and Eden Avenues around 10:00 p.m. . When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. If you have any information, contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.