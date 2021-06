FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in southeast Fresno on Thursday.

According to Fresno Police, the victim was shot around 7:00 p.m. in the area of Chestnut and Tulare. He was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim’s injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators say they have limited information and continue to search for the shooting suspect.