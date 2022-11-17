Man shot in shoulder while at home in Strathmore

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot while in his home Thursday morning, according to The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that around 5:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the 23300 block of Avenue 194 in Strathmore for a victim shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies say the victim told them he was in his house when he heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say anyone with information is asked to please contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.