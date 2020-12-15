Man shot in shoulder at Fresno apartment complex, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is in the hospital following a shooting at a Fresno apartment complex Monday, according to police.

Officers say they received a call about a shooting victim shortly before 5 p.m., at the 4700 block of E. McKinley. Initial reports suggested the victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries. They arrived to find a 37-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

The victim was transported to Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they received conflicting reports about what happened. It is currently unknown exactly where the shooting took place, however officers have established that no other structures were hit.

There is no suspect information at this time.

