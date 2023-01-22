NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Sheriff’s deputies found a man suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday night, and arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Department says it received a call around 8:00 p.m. alerting them to a verbal disturbance in the 33000 block of Peckinpah Acres Drive.

At the same time, dispatchers believe they heard what sounded to be gunfire on the caller’s end of the line.

Deputies say when they arrived at the address where the call originated, they initially found two uninjured men. They were 30-year-old Keanu Alfieri of North Fork and 44-year-old Chance Moody of Oakhurst.

After investigating further, deputies say they found a man suffering from non-life threatening wounds in a nearby wooded area.

The victim was transported via life flight to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say after the scene was processed and statements were taken, both men were booked into the Madera County Jail.

Alfieri was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, and Moody was booked on suspicion of accessory.