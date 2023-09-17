TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Ivanhoe Saturday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 7:30 a.m. they responded to the area of Paradise Avenue and Road 158 in Ivanhoe for a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been shot and was eventually transferred to a local hospital in stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident and ask anyone with any information to contact them at (559) 733-6218.