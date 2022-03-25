FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot in his car in Fresno County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. on Shields and Madera Avenues near Kerman.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say that the male victim was shot while in his car.

The man was sent to a nearby hospital to get medical attention, according to officials and his injuries are being described as not life-threatening.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and do not have any information on a suspect at this time.