Man shot in his car after road rage incident in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting that began as a road rage incident left a man wounded in Fresno on Thursday – and a suspect on the loose – according to Fresno Police.

The call was received shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the area of Golden State Boulevard and Herndon Avenue.

Officers say the victim was shot inside his car after both vehicles had pulled over. The victim says the suspect fired multiple times and then left the scene. Investigators initially had difficulty establishing what happened due to a language barrier, requiring an officer who spoke Punjabi to translate for the victim.

The victim’s injuries are described as non-life-threatning.

