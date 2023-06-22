FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in a Fresno neighborhood Thursday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 5:45 p.m. they responded to the intersection of Clay Avenue and Fisher Street after receiving multiple calls for a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers say a man in his 40s was suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper torso.

Authorities performed life-saving efforts until they say he was eventually rushed to a local hospital in critical condition to undergo treatment.

Detectives say the incident began when the suspect was at the intersection on foot when another man approached him. Gunshots were then heard and the suspect fled in an eastbound direction in a dark-colored vehicle.

Investigators are actively on scene and police are currently using resources to search for the vehicle and the suspect.

Police say the intersection is closed at this time, however, if residents need to get into their homes they will be escorted by an officer.