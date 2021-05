FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Fresno on Thursday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say at approximately 6:00 p.m. they received a call of a man in his 20s injured in the area of First Street and Clinton Avenue. He was found to have suffered a single gunshot wound in the mid-section.

Investigators add that the man was uncooperative and the victim was transported to the hospital in a non-critical condition.