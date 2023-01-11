Man shot in Fresno in critical condition, PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot several times in Fresno Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. they responded to First and Tulare streets for a shot spotter activation of eight rounds.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his 30s laying in the southbound lanes of First Street, north of Tulare Street, suffering from several gunshot wounds in his abdomen.

He was immediately transported to a local hospital where officials say he is in critical condition.

Authorities say they are currently canvassing the area for evidence or any information leading to the suspects involved.

The Fresno Police Department says the incident is still under investigation.