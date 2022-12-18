FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight.

According to investigators, they say they learned that a man in his early 20’s had been shot in the roadway, and dropped off at an area hospital for treatment.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 559-600-3111.