FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sent to the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just after 3:00 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Strother Avenue for a victim of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned the victim and his friends were walking westbound on Strother Avenue when a blue truck driving northbound on Plumas Street fired at least one gunshot.

The victim and his friends then ran eastbound on Strother Avenue where police say they were called to.

The blue truck was last seen traveling northbound on Plumas Street and detectives say they are actively searching for the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.