MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced police are searching for the individual responsible for shooting a man in the face early Saturday morning in Merced.

Officers say they were called to the 100 block of east 12th Street for a report of a shooting around 12:36 a.m.

They say when they arrived they found the victim, a 26-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Investigators say they found a great deal of blood in an alleyway, which they believe was connected to the shooting.

The victim was airlifted to a regional trauma center for treatment, and was last listed in stable condition.

Merced police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Officer E. Chavez at (209) 385-6912, or tipsters may call the department’s non-emergency line at 209-385-4725.