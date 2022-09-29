FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in front of his home on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Iowa and Backer avenues for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in front of a nearby home.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials said his condition is currently unknown.

Investigators said they believe the man had been standing in the driveway of his home when he was shot.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown and officers have not yet identified a suspect.

Officers are in the area searching for evidence related to the shooting.

No other details about the shooting have been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.