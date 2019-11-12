Man shot in chest in southwest Fresno; police looking for suspect

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities were looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the chest in southwest Fresno on Tuesday, the Fresno Police Department said.

Dispatchers got a call at 1:31 p.m. about at victim of a shooting in the area of Jensen and Elm avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. He was reported to be in critical condition.

Police were looking for a suspect in a vehicle.

Police say he was there to sell an item.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.