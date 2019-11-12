Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Man shot in chest in southwest Fresno; police looking for suspect

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities were looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the chest in southwest Fresno on Tuesday, the Fresno Police Department said.

Dispatchers got a call at 1:31 p.m. about at victim of a shooting in the area of Jensen and Elm avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center. He was reported to be in critical condition.

Police were looking for a suspect in a vehicle.

Police say he was there to sell an item.

No other information was immediately available.

