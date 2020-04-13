COVID-19 Information

Man shot in central Fresno Monday morning, police say

Crime

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A man in his 50s was shot in central Fresno and transported to Community Regional Medical Center Monday morning, police say.

Police responded to a report of shots fired near Mayfair Drive and Normal Avenue, just north of McKinley Avenue near First Street around 8:45 a.m.

Police said when they arrived they found several shell casings in the road and a man with a single guy shot wound to his lower body. 

It’s unknown if the shooting is gang related or if the victim was the intended target, according to police.

The victim is listed in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

