Man shot in central Fresno early Tuesday morning

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the leg.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m near Belmont and Yosemite avenues.

Police tell us the victim was inside a renovated store when two men came inside. There was an argument and one of the men shot the victim. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

