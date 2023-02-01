FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street.

Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s that had been struck by gunfire at least once to the abdomen.

Officers say that they were able to get a description of a black two-door vehicle. That vehicle is said to have driven by the victim’s house where a suspect shot the man while he was taking out the trash.

Police are canvassing the area for witnesses or surveillance video, they do not know at this time if it is gang-related, but police do say that the man was the intended target.

Officers say the man that was shot was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.