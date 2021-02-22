Man shot early Monday morning in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) —  Visalia police are looking for the person who shot a man in the stomach early Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 Block of West Houston around 4 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department. They can remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at 713-4738.

