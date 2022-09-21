FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found shot at an apartment complex near an elementary school on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 2:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Maple and Florence avenues for a disturbance at an apartment complex.

A short time later, officials said more people called 911 to report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso at another nearby apartment complex.

Investigators say the victim had jumped over a wall at the apartment complex where he was shot and ran into the apartment complex where he was later found by officers.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he is in a critical but stable condition.

During the investigation, officers found shell casings in a grass area at the apartment complex where the man had been shot. Officers are still working to find evidence related to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and authorities have not yet provided a description of the suspect.

As a precaution, Balderas Elementary School was placed on lockdown after the shooting was reported. The lockdown at the school has since been lifted.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.