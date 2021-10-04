Man shot during armed robbery at Visalia liquor store, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot after an armed robbery at a Visalia liquor store Sunday night, according to Visalia Police officers.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Visalia Liquor located at 2407 W. Whitendale Ave.

Officers said two people armed with firearms entered the liquor store, demanded money, and fled. While leaving officers said the suspects fired on an uninvolved man, striking him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department; those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.