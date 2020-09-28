Man shot dead in west central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man is shot dead in west Fresno early Monday morning.

Fresno Police said they got numerous 911 calls around 3 a.m. of shots fired in the area of Hughes and Hedges avenues in west central Fresno.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30’s dead in the roadway, near a car.

Police say the man’s girlfriend was in the car. She told officers several people shot the man in the road. Police are now talking to neighbors and are hoping to find surveillance video.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

