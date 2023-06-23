LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed in Lemoore Tuesday morning, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on June 20 around 5:30 a.m. they responded to the 16700 block of Atwell Court in Santa Rosa Rancheria for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found 27-year-old Erik Sanchez Nichols who was pronounced deceased.

Detectives say they have followed many leads up to this date and are asking anyone with any information regarding this homicide to contact Detective Haener at (559) 852-281.