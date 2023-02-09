KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in Hanford after being shot by another man who was later arrested, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 11:00 a.m. they received a call about a shooting that took place in the 11500 block of Elder Avenue. Witnesses gave a detailed description of the suspect who left walking south.

When authorities arrived, they found a dead man and shortly after surrounded the suspect moving south from Flint Avenue. The unidentified man gave up without incident.

Deputies say they are still searching for the handgun used and a motive.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said the Hanford Christian School that was in the area was temporarily on lockdown until shortly after the suspect was arrested.