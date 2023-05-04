SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting involving a Selma Police officer.

Deputies say an officer with the Selma Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Mountian View and McCall avenues just before midnight Wednesday.

During the stop, deputies say the officer fired his gun at a man, hitting him.

The suspect was detained and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officials say homicide detectives were requested to respond to the scene to handle the investigation.

