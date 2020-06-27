Man shot at while pulling out of grocery store parking lot, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A 47-year-old man is injured after a shooting outside a southwest Fresno grocery store Friday, according to police.

Officers say it happened around 6 p.m. as the victim was pulling out of the Evergreen Market at Church and Elm avenues. The victim’s vehicle was hit by multiple rounds and the victim was struck in the leg as well. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators say they have found shell casings at the incident site. No suspect information has been released at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

