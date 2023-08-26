VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a shooting at a party after the victim was taken to an area hospital, the Visalia Police Department says.

Officers say just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday medical staff contacted their dispatch center to report that they were treating a man who’d been shot at a party near Garden Street and Beech Avenue.

Staff also informed investigators that the patient was transported by a family member to their facility.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating this active case.

Police ask anyone who was at the party, or has information, to contact them (559) 734-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous also have the option to use the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.