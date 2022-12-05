FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 20’s was shot Sunday night after a disturbance at a Fresno business, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just before midnight officers responded to a hookah lounge near Blackstone and Shaw avenues. Officers say when they arrived they found multiple shell casings on the ground and bullet holes in the window of the business.

As officers were arriving they say a man showed up at a local hospital with a single gunshot wound to his lower body.

According to police, the victim is listed in stable condition. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.