Man shot and killed while driving in central Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 20-year-old man is dead after Fresno police found him shot in his car Tuesday morning not far from the Tower District.

Investigators say a witness saw a passenger in the car run away but they don’t if that person is a suspect.

Police say the man was found around 3:15 a.m. after officers got a call of shots fired near Abby and Olive avenues. Police say the victim was shot a number times in the face and body with an assault rifle. He later died at the hospital. His name has not been released.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

