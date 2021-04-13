Man shot and killed outside produce plant after argument in Reedley, police say

The Reedley Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting outside of produce plant in Reedley. Photo: Reedley Exponent

REEDLEY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after he was shot outside a Reedley produce plant Tuesday evening, according to police.

At around 6:00 p.m., the Reedley Police Department says a man in his early 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the Brevante Produce packaging plant on Buttonwillow Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim was a worker from the plant and on his lunch break when he got into an argument with someone at the Oaks Mini Mart. Following the argument, police say the suspect followed the worker back to the plant and shot him once in the upper torso.

The worker was taken to a local hospital, where police say he later died from his injuries.

Officers are examining surveillance footage from the market to help identify the shooter.