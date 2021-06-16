Man shot and killed on Merced County highway identified

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who deputies say was killed in a shooting on a highway Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Timothy Sheeler Jr. was shot around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 99 near Franklin Road.

California Highway Patrol officers found Sheeler Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound in a parked car in the center median after several people called 9-1-1 to report they had witnessed the shooting.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on Sheeler Jr., but he passed away from his injuries a short time later.

The CHP has not yet provided a description of the shooter or the vehicle they were traveling in at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call California Highway Patrol Investigator V. Villegas at (209) 356-6631.

