Man shot and killed near Porterville park

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed near Zalud Park in Porterville Tuesday night, according to Porterville police officers.

Police say they responded to a railroad bed near the park regarding a possible gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man, 54, who was shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Corporal Vargas or Detective Stark at (559) 782-7400.