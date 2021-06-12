Man shot and killed near house party in Merced

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died after he was shot near a home hosting a party overnight in the city, according to the Merced Police Department.

At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to a home near Parsons Avenue and 27th Street after someone dialed 9-1-1 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was flown to a nearby hospital, where police say he later died from his injuries.

As officers were investigating the crime, they learned the man had been shot near a home where a small party was going on. It is not known if the man was in attendance at the party before the shooting broke out.

Officers are now working to identify the shooter and figure out a motive for the murder.

The identity of the man who was killed in the shooting has not been released at this time.

The Merced Police Department is asking anyone with any information about this shooting to call Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712.