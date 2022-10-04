WOODVILLE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot to death Tuesday in a Woodville parking lot according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call of shots fired at a liquor store off Road 168 and Avenue 168 around 4:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store.

Deputies say the suspect was last seen heading southbound on Road 168. A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not been provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.