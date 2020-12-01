Man shot and killed in west central Fresno, searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed in west central Fresno Monday night, according to police.

Just after 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to Parkway Drive and Dennett Avenue in front of the Valley Inn, for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they located a man in his 30s who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was shot several times.

Authorities say there was a confrontation between the victim and the suspect and believe he fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

No other details are available.