Man shot and killed in west central Fresno, searching for suspect

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed in west central Fresno Monday night, according to police.

Just after 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to Parkway Drive and Dennett Avenue in front of the Valley Inn, for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they located a man in his 30s who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man was shot several times.

Authorities say there was a confrontation between the victim and the suspect and believe he fled on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

No other details are available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com