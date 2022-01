VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Man shot and killed in Visalia Monday night, according to Visalia police officers.

Officers said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of E. Houston Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they said they found a man with several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Luis Berrocales at (559)713-4727.