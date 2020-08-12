Man shot and killed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they respond to a shooting call around 6 a.m. near Road 136 and Ave 440 near Orosi. When they arrived they said they found a man dead.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

