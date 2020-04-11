Man shot and killed in Southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was shot and killed in Southwest Fresno on Friday afternoon, police say.

Authorities say they reported to an alert of shot spotters in the area of Merced and Thorn avenues just before 5:00 p.m.

Lt. Anthony Dewall with the Fresno Police Department says when officers arrived they found the victim in the middle of the street. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

“It does look as though he was shot in the street we do have evidence which includes some shell casings in the middle of the roadway so we’re assuming that’s where he was struck,” Dewall said.

The victim was in his late teens or early 20s, according to police.

Authorities are checking surveillance video for information on suspects.

