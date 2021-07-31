Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a shooting in southwest Fresno on Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Bardell and Calwa avenues after a ShotSpotter detected that 13 rounds had been fired from a gun nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a car.

Police say there is currently no description of the person who shot the man.

No other details about this shooting have been released by authorities at this time.