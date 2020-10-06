Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno, police search for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death.

On Sept. 28 Southeast District officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation of six rounds fired in the 4600 block of East Washington Avenue.

Officials say that there were multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired and a victim of a shooting.

When the officers arrived they found 41-year-old Fernando Gonzalez in front of the residence just outside the front passenger door of a vehicle.

Gonzalez was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center but he did not survive his injuries.

Andrew Levi Hammond, 25, was identified as the suspect responsible for the murder of Gonzalez.

Hammond has an active Ramey warrant for the charge of murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at 621-7000, or in the event of an emergency, call 911.

