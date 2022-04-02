FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following an overnight shooting in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno police officers.

Police say early Sat. morning officers responded to the area of Nevada and Jackson avenues following a Shot Spotter alert with eight rounds reported.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound laying in the roadway. Authorities say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.