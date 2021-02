FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed early Monday morning in southeast Fresno.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. near 10th and Calwa Avenue.

According to Fresno Police, the man who has not been identified was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.