Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Monday night was identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At around 10:45 p. m., officers heard multiple gunshots being fired in the area of Argyle and Beck avenues.

While checking the area they saw multiple people running out of an apartment complex. Authorities located 33-year-old Marcello Pinkney, in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Pinkney was pronounced deceased on scene a short time later.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined, authorities say.

Homicide detectives learned several people were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting but left the area prior to officers’ arrival.

Police say this is the 54th murder this year, compared to 36 murders at this same time last year.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

