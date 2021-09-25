Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified

Photo of Adrian Gamboa provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say died after he was shot several times in southeast Fresno on Friday evening.

At 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Rowell and Grove avenues after it was reported that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Adrian Gamboa suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers and paramedics began performing CPR on Gamboa before he was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he later died.

Police say the motive for the shooting is not being released at this time as detectives continue their investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and a description of the suspect is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.