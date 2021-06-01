Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found shot in southeast Fresno Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to the area of Van Ness and Woodward avenues for an injured person around 5:30 a.m. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to an area hospital where he died.

No other details have been released at this time as officers continue to investigate.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

