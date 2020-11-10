Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno .

Police said a man in his 30s was shot and killed around 11 o’clock Monday night near Beck and Argyle avenues.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

