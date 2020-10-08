Man shot and killed in San Joaquin

SAN JOAQUIN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a man down around midnight Thursday morning in the 900 block of Donna Street in the town of San Joaquin.

Deputies said when they arrived they found a man in his ’30s with a gunshot wound dead.

A bike was found nearby the victim. No other details have been released at this time as deputies continue to investigate.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.