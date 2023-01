MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.

No other details were available. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.