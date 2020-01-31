Man shot and killed in Lindsay

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed in an early morning shooting on Jan. 25 in Lindsay, the Lindsay Police Department announced Friday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Mountain Circle around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, Police Chief Chris Hughes said.

The victim, identified as Albert Lopez, 42, of Lindsay, was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Police said.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lt. Nicholas Nave or Lt. Ryan Heinks at 559-562-2511.

